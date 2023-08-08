Thomas is focused on helping policymakers understand how policy changes in the criminal legal system interact with systemic inequities faced by people involved in the system, while also providing a better picture of how criminal legal policy improves, or fails to improve, public safety.

As a Research Associate at the California Policy Lab, he is part of the team providing research insights to the Committee on the Revision of the Penal Code as it works to update the state’s penal code using evidence-based findings. Prior to joining CPL, he worked as a Research Associate at the Public Policy Institute of California, where he examined changes in arrest patterns during the pandemic, conducted research on California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation rehabilitative programming, and investigated the relationship between emergency zero-bail measures and rearrest rates.

Thomas’ passion for criminal legal research stems from a desire to help create systems that are both more humane and equitable, while also as effective as possible at achieving public safety. He became invested in larger questions of public safety, justice, and equity that are raised by our systems of policing, courts, and incarceration as a result of working in the Colorado 10th Judicial District Attorney’s office.

Thomas holds a BA in Political Science and History, along with a Masters in Public Policy. In his time outside work, Thomas enjoys hiking, climbing, reading science fiction, and playing board games with friends.