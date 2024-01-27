Linnéa is a communications and design intern at the California Policy Lab. She is a fourth year student at the University of California, Berkeley where she is majoring in Media Studies with a concentration in media law and policy. She hopes to pursue a career in academia, specifically in communication, due to her passion for understanding and enhancing the ways in which people connect and share information.

Deeply passionate about the intersection of media and public policy, Linnea is dedicated to harnessing the power of communication to drive social change and inform public discourse. She is eager to continue honing her skills in communication and design, and to support CPL’s mission of generating research insights for government impact.