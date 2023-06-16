Justine Weng is a PhD student in the Economics Department at UC Berkeley and Graduate Student Researcher for the California Policy Lab. At CPL, she supports work on social safety-net program usage and college student success. Her research interests are in the economics of education with particular interest in improving educational opportunities at the K-12 level. Prior to doctoral studies, Justine was a Predoctoral Research Assistant for Professor David Chan at Stanford working on projects in health policy and productivity. She also previously taught high school math in the San Francisco Bay Area. She graduated from the University of Texas at Austin in 2015 with degrees in Mathematics and Economics.