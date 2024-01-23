Deejay Bui is a Communication and Design Intern at the California Policy Lab and a second-year undergraduate studying Applied Mathematics and Data Science at UC Berkeley. He is passionate about being part of an organization that uses data to develop actionable insights on ways to improve programs and policies serving millions of Californians. In his spare time, he enjoys photography, design, and fashion. He is a visual storyteller who captures memories, creates captivating graphics, and promotes self-expression via art and style. He looks forward to combining analytical insights with the beauty of visual communication in unconventional ways.