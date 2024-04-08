Abby Snider is the Development Director at the California Policy Lab, overseeing all fundraising including grant writing and developing and stewarding philanthropic relationships. She believes strongly in the power of philanthropy to drive systemic improvement, and in the importance of a responsive government addressing social needs. She has focused her career on addressing social inequities in her hometown of Los Angeles, California. Through early career opportunities, including serving with AmeriCorps, Abby saw that all children have the capacity to succeed but that social inequities create large barriers for children to fulfill their potential.

Prior to joining CPL, Abby worked for eight years at Green Dot Public Schools, which manages 24 middle and high schools in the lowest income neighborhoods of Los Angeles, Memphis, TN, and Beaumont, TX. At Green Dot, Abby fundraised for innovative programs that accelerated learning and opened pathways of tangible opportunity for historically underserved students. For example, in close partnership with individual donors, Abby established a scholarship program to provide Green Dot alumni with grants to support the hidden costs of college not typically covered by financial aid (such as a flight home for winter break, or dorm supplies).

Abby holds a BA in English Literature from UC Berkeley and a JD from William & Mary Law School. At William & Mary, she represented clients in the Appellate and Supreme Court Clinic on federal criminal appeal, and the Special Education Clinic in Individualized Education Plan (IEP) development and guardianship proceedings. She is also a member of the California Bar Association. Outside of work, Abby can be found reading, wandering outside on long walks, or at a Dodgers game.